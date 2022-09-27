Planned to be developed in the Italian ultra-deep waters, HyMed will be the world’s largest offshore floating wind and green hydrogen production project and is expected to commence operations by 2027

Aquaterra, Seawind to develop HyMed project. (Credit: Nicholas Doherty on Unsplash)

UK-based offshore engineering company Aquaterra Energy has teamed up with Dutch renewable energy company Seawind Ocean Technology to jointly develop the 3.2GW HyMed project.

Planned to be developed in ultra-deep waters offshore Italy, HyMed will be the world’s largest offshore floating wind and green hydrogen production project.

The project is currently in the first phase of permitting, with the grid connection and the environmental impact assessments in progress.

Aquaterra Energy renewables director Anne Haase said: “With governments and business recognising the value of hydrogen as a vital resource for net-zero initiatives, energy security, and guarding against volatile natural gas prices, we are hugely excited by the opportunities for production presented by this new partnership.

“Seawind’s fully integrated and scalable floating wind model offers a clear path to cost-effective industrial scale production – and we are delighted to be able to provide the final piece of the production puzzle for it.”

“Through our work on Project Haldane we have developed industry-leading hydrogen expertise within the business and are extremely enthusiastic to partner with Seawind to assist in accelerating its innovative production strategy.”

Both companies will jointly develop and build wind and hydrogen offshore assets.

Aquaterra will leverage its expertise in offshore engineering and green hydrogen production, while Seawind will contribute its expertise in floating offshore wind technology.

The project is expected to commence operations by 2027.

Once operational, HyMed will produce 3.2GW of electricity, comprising more than 1GW of green hydrogen.

The green hydrogen produced at the project will be transported to global markets through pipelines or vessels.

Seawind Ocean Technology CEO Dimitrios Moudouris said: “Aquaterra Energy has displayed its expertise and commitment to green hydrogen through existing projects and we identified an experienced partner to enable us to accelerate our ambitious offshore wind and hydrogen project development strategy.

“Aquaterra Energy has developed the most advanced and highly reliable offshore green hydrogen production concept in the market, understands the wider offshore energy marketplace and the range of options and solutions to off-take offshore green hydrogen.

“Culturally, we feel that Seawind and Aquaterra Energy are a strong fit as our partners as they possess the agility and specialist knowledge to complement our approach to scalability and to accelerate the energy transition.”