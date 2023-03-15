The scope of the contract comprises multiple process trains that will incorporate evaporation and crystallisation systems for the purification and chemical production of lithium carbonate

Lithium Americas awards Aquatech contract for lithium refining process plants at the Thacker Pass lithium project. (Credit: ivabalk from Pixabay)

Canadian mining company Lithium Americas has awarded Aquatech a contract for the lithium refining and purification process plants at its fully-owned Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada, US.

The scope of the contract comprises multiple process trains that will incorporate evaporation and crystallisation systems for the purification and chemical production of lithium carbonate.

Aquatech said that it has started work on the project.

Lithium Americas CEO and president Jonathan Evans said: “Starting construction is a momentous milestone for Thacker Pass.

“We are excited about the prospect of working with our partners to generate economic growth in Northern Nevada and play a major role in the domestic lithium supply chain for electric vehicles.”

Both companies expect to closely work together to deliver the best technology that is available by incorporating environmental stewardship for the Thacker Pass project.

Lithium Americas is said to have produced lithium carbonate with a purity of above 99.9% from Thacker Pass lithium-bearing clays in collaboration with ICD Process Technologies, a division of Aquatech.

The companies have worked together for more than two years at Aquatech’s applied development and testing facility in Wisconsin and Lithium Americas’ technical development centre in Nevada. At the facilities, the parties undertook pilot work and showcased the complete process line to produce high-purity lithium carbonate.

According to Aquatech, the demonstration results will allow the Canadian mining company to advance with phase 1 of the Thacker Pass facility producing 40,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).

Aquatech executive chairman Venkee Sharma said: “Aquatech is fully committed to our partnership with Lithium Americas and proud to be a part of the team working towards this landmark achievement at Thacker Pass.

“Delivering innovative process technology to enable critical mineral recovery from extraction to high-purity products for electric vehicle battery production and battery recycling is a top priority at Aquatech.

“Moving towards energy decarbonisation is a critical step to adapt to a changing climate, and we are devoted to supporting industries in these efforts.”

Recently, Lithium Americas announced the start of construction at the Thacker Pass project following the receipt of notice to proceed with the project from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).