AqualisBraemar’s office in Shanghai, China will manage the project. (Credit: AqualisBraemar.)

AqualisBraemar, a marine, offshore and adjusting consultancy, has secured a contract from OuYang Offshore to oversee the construction of two newbuild wind turbine installation vessels.

The company will supervise the construction of OuYang 003 and OuYang 004 self-elevating wind turbine installation vessels at Chinese shipyard Dayang Offshore Equipment.

Under the contract, AqualisBraemar’s on-site team at Jiangsu-based Dayang Offshore Equipment will be responsible to monitor and supervise the construction of the two vessels to ensure the work carried out in accordance with the contract specifications as well as flag and class requirements.

AqualisBraemar China manager Yongfei Peng said: “Having previously supervised construction of the OuYang 001 and OuYang 002 wind turbine installation vessels, it is a huge vote of confidence to be engaged for OuYang 003 and OuYang 004 too.

“As these are the third and fourth wind turbine installation vessels we are cooperating with OuYang Offshore and Dayang Offshore Equipment on, our joint objective is to deliver a safe and even more cost-effective construction process for the two new vessels.”

Both vessels are capable of the lifting installation of 10MW wind turbines

The firm sad that both units will be identical, 75.6 metres in length, 40 metres in beam, 7 metres in depth, 4 hydraulic pin legs self-elevating wind turbine installation vessels.

With an operational water depth of up to 50 metres, the two units are self-propelled and will have the capacity to accommodate up to 68 persons.

Additionally, they are equipped with one 600MT leg fitted crane around one of stern legs, with a lifting height of 140 metres from sea level.

Both units, with spacious main deck, are capable of the lifting installation of 10MW wind turbines in China.