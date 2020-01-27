The new RFP has a minimum bid size of 10MW, extends the operational date to December 2022

Appalachian Power issues new request for solar projects to be built in Virginia, US. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Appalachian Power this week issued a second Request for Proposals (RFP) for up to 200 megawatts of solar energy resources that will reduce customer costs and further diversify its electric generation mix.

The new RFP has a minimum bid size of 10 MW, extends the operational date to December 2022, and provides developers the option of including a battery energy storage system with their proposal. The company’s original RFP issued in late 2018 did not result in any viable projects.

“By expanding the RFP we expect to receive additional submissions from developers,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “Having more proposals increases our ability to identify viable utility-scale solar projects that reduce customer costs and expands our renewables portfolio.”

Virginia Senate Bill 966, passed in 2018, requires Appalachian Power to construct or acquire solar resources prior to 2028. If the RFP results in suitable projects, the company will seek regulatory approval for them in Virginia and West Virginia.

Under the RFP, Appalachian Power may acquire a single or multiple solar facilities from winning bidders who meet certain economic and operational criteria. Qualifying projects must be operational by Dec. 15, 2022, and qualify for the Federal Investment Tax Credit.

To qualify for consideration, projects must be located in Virginia, have a minimum project size of 10 MW, and be interconnected to Appalachian Power’s Virginia distribution system or PJM. PJM is the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, including Virginia.

Source: Company Press Release