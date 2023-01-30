The Green River lithium project, which is located 50km from the mineral resources company's Paradox lithium project, consists of 1,251 placer claims covering an area of 106.2km2

Anson Resources stakes the Green River lithium project in Utah. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Anson Resources announced that its fully owned subsidiary Blackstone Minerals has staked the Green River lithium project in the Paradox Basin in Utah, US, to expand its lithium-brine asset portfolio in the country.

The Green River lithium project is located 50km from the mineral resources company’s Paradox lithium project. It consists of 1,251 placer claims covering an area of 106.2km2.

The newly staked lithium project is said to have geological, metallurgical, and structural similarities with the Paradox lithium project.

The Australia-based company aims to utilise its knowledge-base and expertise in the region to expedite exploration and mineral resource identification, development, and production at the Green River lithium project.

Anson Resources intends to deploy a similar exploration strategy of re-entering existing oil wells to define lithium brine resource at the new project, which was used at the Paradox lithium project.

Presently, the company is conducting environmental, archaeological, and land surveys for a notice of intent to re-enter three oil wells at the Green River project for submission to the US Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

The mineral resources company intends to start its resource delineation drilling and sample programme at the project once all approvals are obtained.

According to Anson Resources, the Green River lithium project area has all the major infrastructure in place. These include an operating rail system and high voltage transmission lines.

Anson Resources executive chairman and CEO Bruce Richardson said: “With the addition of this strategic new project to Anson’s lithium brine portfolio, the Company plans to capitalise on the knowledge and experience it has acquired while developing the Paradox Lithium Project from grass roots through to a proven JORC resource, and into a planned future lithium producer.

“The Company has recently announced the commencement of its drilling program for the Western Strategy at Paradox, which is expected to further substantially increase the Project’s existing JORC Mineral Resource.

“The Green River Lithium Project is expected to further increase our “global” JORC Resource in the USA and support future increases in production of lithium and other minerals from our proposed lithium producing operation in Utah, and, in turn, drive shareholder value.”