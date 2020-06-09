As part of the alliance, Costain will be responsible for a range of integrated services for a water infrastructure project in the UK

UK-based smart infrastructure company, Costain along with other three companies, has been selected by Anglian Water for more than £350m ($444.4m) new Strategic Pipeline Alliance.

The other three companies of the alliance that includes Jacobs, Mott McDonald Bentley and Farrans will work together with Costain on the eight-year contract to support Anglian Water on one of the largest strategic water infrastructure projects the UK.

As part of the alliance, Costain will be responsible for a range of integrated services that include strategic programme management, digital technology expertise and complex programme delivery for the supply-side strategy of its client’s water resources management plan.

The project is part of Anglian’s 25-year water resources management plan

The project involves the construction of a series of up to 500km of interconnecting pipelines and associated infrastructure and upgrading the existing infrastructure to allow water transfer across Anglian Water’s region.

It will transfer water from areas of water surplus in north Lincolnshire down, to the south and east of the region.

The project, which is part of Anglian’s 25-year water resources management plan, aims to make the East resilient to the risks of drought by securing water supplies for future generations.

The plan will manage and secure the water resources against the potential impacts of water scarcity and climate change and growth.

Strategic Pipeline Alliance director James Crompton said: “The challenges of population growth and a changing climate are felt nowhere more keenly than here in the East of England, which is one of the driest parts of the UK.

“Starting this project is a significant part of our planned investment in the region over the next five years, which will begin to tackle those challenges and secure customer supplies well into the future.

“The programme will make it possible to reduce the amount of water taken from the environment, as well as strengthening resilience by reducing the number of homes and businesses which rely on a single water source.”

