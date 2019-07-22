Renewables developer Anesco has launched a specialist consultancy arm, designed to support investors and commercial customers to develop and optimise their renewable energy strategies and asset performance.

Image: Clayhill the UK's first subsidy-free solar farm. Photo courtesy of Anesco.

Anesco Consulting will provide a comprehensive range of services, from site identification, technical feasibility studies, licenses and connections, through to securing PPAs and handling long term asset management.

The service is being led by Anesco’s award-winning senior team, who are responsible for many of the UK’s most complex and top performing renewable assets. This includes engineering the first subsidy-free solar farm in the country and being the only company permitted by Ofgem to retrofit batteries to existing solar sites while retaining RO incentives.

Commenting on the launch, Steve Shine, Anesco executive chairman, said: “All renewables projects involve navigating a minefield of complex rules, regulations and policy. From feasibility to design, development and construction, it is a complicated process.

“Added to that is the confidence and certainty that investors and lenders require to support such projects, and that remains a key challenge for the industry. We know that if the UK is to meet its zero emissions target, then we need to be doing more to facilitate positive action on a large scale. Which is why we’ve introduced Anesco Consulting – to offer advice on a whole life basis and that is rooted in data from existing assets, not just theory.”

Heading up Anesco Consulting is Sarah Hitchcox, who leads Anesco’s technical team. She is joined by Mike Ryan, formerly of National Grid and now Anesco asset management director; Lily Coles commercial operations director; and Daniel Cohen, operations director.

Established in Reading in 2010, Anesco is the UK market leader for energy storage. The company has developed more than 100 solar farms to date, while its renewables operation and maintenance arm has nearly 1GW of renewable energy under management.

Source: Company Press Release