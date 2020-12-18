The Sambangalou hydropower plant will enable the production of renewable energy for the benefit of the surrounding rural localities

Symbolic picture of a Francis turbine runner. (Credit: ANDRITZ.)

International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order – as part of a consortium with VINCI Construction – for the supply of electro-mechanical equipment for the new Sambangalou hydropower dam in the Senegalese region of Kédougou, bordering Guinea.

The contract for ANDRITZ with a value of approximately 100 MEUR is expected to be booked in Q2 2021.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply includes the complete “from water-to-wire” solution, including three Francis turbines with a total output of 128 MW, generators and all other equipment required.

Work will begin in the first half of 2021 and is scheduled to last 48 months. At the peak of activities, the overall site will employ up to 1,000 people recruited and trained locally. The Sambangalou hydropower plant will enable the production of renewable energy for the benefit of the surrounding rural localities, the development of irrigation systems for agricultural land as well as the supply of drinking water for the neighboring districts.

The owner of the hydropower plant is the Gambia River Development Authority, a corporate body formed by the four countries through which the river flows: Senegal, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and The Gambia.

This new contract is a further collaboration between ANDRITZ and VINCI and demonstrates ANDRITZ’s strong market position in the supply of hydropower equipment for sustainable hydroelectric infrastructure projects.

Source: Company Press Release