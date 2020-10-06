Located in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh state in India, the hydropower plant will be part of the first integrated renewable energy storage project combining electrical energy production based on photovoltaic solar, wind, and pumped storage

Contract signing for supply of electro-mechanical equipment for the Pinnapuram pumped storage plant. (Credit: ANDRITZ.)

International technology group ANDRITZ has received a contract from Greenko Energy Private Limited, an independent Indian power producer, for the supply of electro-mechanical equipment for the 1,200-MW Pinnapuram pumped storage plant.

Located in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh state in India, the hydropower plant will be part of the first integrated renewable energy storage project combining electrical energy production based on photovoltaic solar, wind, and pumped storage. Once commissioned, Pinnapuram will be the largest pumped storage scheme in India. Commissioning of the first units is expected by 2023.

The contract includes design, manufacture, supply, transportation, erection, testing, and commissioning of four 240-MW units, two 120-MW reversible pump units, main inlet valves, and associated auxiliaries.

This order not only confirms once again ANDRITZ’s strong position in the Indian hydro market, but also for pumped storage technology, which plays an important role in providing grid stability to cope with volatile solar and wind power supplies.