The onshore Mozambican LNG project will have a total nameplate capacity of 12.88MTPA

Image: The Mozambique LNG project will support the Offshore Area 1 gas project. Photo: courtesy of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Anadarko Petroleum and its partners in Mozambique’s Offshore Area 1 have taken a final investment decision (FID) on the $20bn (£15.92bn) Mozambique LNG project.

To be built on the Afungi peninsula in Cabo Delgado province, the Mozambique LNG project will initially feature two natural gas liquefaction (LNG) trains with total nameplate capacity of 12.88 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The Mozambique LNG project will also involve construction of associated infrastructure, storage tanks and export jetty facilities. The LNG project will be fed with nearly 100 million cubic feet of natural gas a day (MMcfd) from the Golfinho/Atum fields in the Rovuma Basin, which are set to be developed as part of the Offshore Area 1 gas project.

Mozambique LNG project enters construction phase

Anadarko Petroleum, which is the operator of the onshore LNG project, said that the FID announcement confirms the Area 1 Plan of Development is effective now with the Mozambican government given a notice that all preceding conditions have been met. The project is now set to enter into the construction phase.

Anadarko chairman and CEO Al Walker said: “The Anadarko-led Area 1 Mozambique LNG project has come a long way from our first discovery to FID for the construction of the initial two-train development project. I want to say a collective ‘thank you’ to the world-class LNG team we have assembled at Anadarko, our co-venturers, long-term foundation customers, lenders, the people of the Cabo Delgado region, and the Government of Mozambique.

“As the world increasingly seeks cleaner forms of energy, the Anadarko-led Area 1 Mozambique LNG project is ideally located to meet growing demand, particularly in expanding Asian and European markets.”

Anadarko holds 26.5% stake in Offshore Area 1 through its subsidiary Anadarko. The US-based company is partnered by ENH Rovuma Área Um (15%), Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area1 (20%), ONGC Videsh (10%), Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique (10%), BPRL Ventures Mozambique (10%), and PTTEP Mozambique Area 1 (8.5%).

Anadarko has awarded TechnipFMC the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), worth more than $1bn (£796.24m), of the subsea hardware system for the Golfinho/Atum development. Under the contract, TechnipFMC alongside its consortium partner Van Oord will carry out the offshore installation scope.

Earlier this month, CCS, which is a joint venture between Saipem, McDermott International and Chiyoda, was given an EPC contract by Anadarko for the Mozambique LNG project.