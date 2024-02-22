Just one eSpring can treat up to 1,320 gallons of water per year

Leading U.S. health and wellbeing company Amway launched its new eSpring Water Purifier with powerful, innovative UV-C LED technology, aimed at strengthening consumer health and boosting sustainability.

Just one eSpring can treat up to 1,320 gallons of water per year. That’s equal to roughly 10,000 single-use plastic water bottles that would otherwise be used once and discarded.

For 40 years, Amway’s eSpring technology has improved water quality for millions of Americans. As the world’s number-one selling home water treatment system, the eSpring Water Purifier’s latest technology includes UV-C LEDs that use multiple laser beams to eliminate harmful microorganisms and contaminants by up to 99.99%. Coupled with the eSpring’s carbon filter, the UV-C LED technology reduces more than 170 contaminants typically found in tap water, including microplastics, PFOA and PFAS (commonly known as “forever chemicals”), resulting in safer water with better taste.

“Clean drinking water is a key pillar to health and wellbeing and we are incredibly proud of Amway’s scientists for their innovations helping people live better, healthier lives,” said Andrew Schmidt, Managing Director of Amway North America. “Our new eSpring continues Amway’s long and storied commitment to sustainability, which has set the bar for consumer trust through sustainable, transparent manufacturing and farming.”

The new eSpring uses 25% less energy compared to the previous model and its UV-C LEDs can last up to 10 years. The 2-1-0 filter change process can also be done in a fraction of the time as the previous model – 2 minutes, 1 time per year, with 0 tools. In addition to being more sustainable, the new design is sleeker, takes up less space, and has multiple tubing configurations that make the eSpring more versatile. Interested consumers can purchase an Amway eSpring through any one of the nearly 300,000 Amway Independent Business Owners across the U.S. who deliver innovative health and wellbeing solutions to their communities, or by shopping at Amway.com.

This groundbreaking redesign is the latest testament to more than 40 years of water treatment innovation at Amway. Amway is the first company to manufacture a water treatment system with UV-C LED technology certified by NSF to NSF/ANSI Standard 55 for Class B microbial reduction. In 2018, the company also earned a Water Quality Association Gold Seal for its superb consumer water treatment products.

The launch marks the first significant redesign of the eSpring in more than 20 years. Along with the eSpring product launch, Amway is also introducing the new Amway Healthy Home App which allows users to monitor their eSpring and other Amway devices from anywhere. The app’s capabilities include usage stats, filter change alerts, one-click filter ordering along with product updates, and how-to videos.

Source: Company Press Release