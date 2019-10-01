The US Department of Defense has awarded both the water and wastewater utility privatisation (UP) contracts following a prior announcement

Image: American Water secures wastewater treatment contract for USMA. Photo: Courtesy of 后园 卓 from Pixabay.

US-based utility company American Water’s subsidiary Military Services Group has secured contract to maintain water and wastewater systems for the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, New York.

The Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded the contract with a total value of approximately $519m (£421m) over a period of 50 years. The contract is subject to an annual economic price adjustment.

American Water chief operating officer Walter Lynch said: “The selection by the Department of Defense to operate the water and wastewater systems at West Point is an honor that comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility to support the readiness of the next generation of military officers.

“The opportunity to expand our military footprint to 16 bases across the country is a testament to American Water’s industry-leading water research and development that ensures the delivery of safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater for service members and their families.”

American Water said that the DoD has awarded both the water and wastewater utility privatisation (UP) contracts following a prior announcement on securing the contract for Joint Base San Antonio.

USMA facility in West Point is one of the oldest continuously operated Army located approximately 50miles (80km) north of New York City on the Hudson River.

The USMA holds a student body of 4,400 people, and the central post area of the campus comprises a portion of the nearly 16,000 acre reservation for training cadets.

American Water claims that it is the largest and most geographically diverse publicly traded water and wastewater utility company in the US.

The company provides regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states, with its 7,100 plus dedicated professionals.