The in-situ resource estimates increased by 64% to 2.34 billion tonnes at a grade of 3,196ppm total rare earth oxides (TREO), and measured and indicated resource estimates increased by 128% or by 795 million tonnes to 1.42 billion tonnes

American Rare Earths announces updated resource estimates for the Halleck Creek project. (Credit: American Rare Earths)

Australia-based rare earths supplier American Rare Earths has announced a 64% increase in the rare earth elements resource at its Halleck Creek rare earths project in Wyoming, US.

The company’s announcement is based on a recently completed detailed technical report of exploration and updated resource estimates of the Halleck Creek project.

The JORC 2012-compliant resource estimates were updated based on the results of the September/October 2023 maiden resource estimate, along with additional surface sampling and geological mapping.

The in-situ resource estimates were increased by 64% to 2.34 billion tonnes at a grade of 3,196ppm total rare earth oxides (TREO) using a 1,000ppm TREO cut-off.

The measured and indicated resource estimates increased by 128% or by 795 million tonnes to 1.42 billion tonnes, at a grade of 3,295ppm TREO using a 1,000ppm TREO cut-off.

Also, the inferred resource estimates increased by 15% or 117 million tonnes.

American Rare Earths CEO Donald Swartz said: “These results are illustrative of the enormous potential of the project when the resource increases 64% during a developmental drilling campaign, which increased measured/indicated resources by 128%.

“Typically, you’ll see the resource decrease as infill drilling takes place – instead we’re seeing the opposite, with only 25% of the project being drilled to this point.

“The low-cost mine plan when combined with the breakthroughs around metallurgy has increased our confidence and excitement about this world-class deposit. At 27% MREO, we look forward to releasing the results of the scoping study that is nearing completion.”

American Rare Earths said the encouraging results from September/October 2023 drilling laterally and vertically expanded the geological model for Halleck Creek.

The drilling also provided data to geostatistically define measured resource extents at Overton Mountain and redefine indicated resource extents at Red Mountain.

The Australian rare earths supplier is working together with Stantec, a global engineering consulting provider to develop a JORC scoping study at Halleck Creek.

The partners are evaluating the technical, mining, and economic designs related to the Halleck Creek project, as part of the scoping study.