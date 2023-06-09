Canada’s Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) has selected the Ameresco-Atura partnership to build the 250MW/1,000MWh BESS project, dubbed Napanee BESS, and will sign a twenty-year capacity agreement with the IESO

Ameresco-Atura JV to build Napanee BESS project. (Credit: Sabine van Erp from Pixabay)

US-based renewable energy company Ameresco, together with its joint venture (JV) partner Atura Power, is set to build a large battery energy storage system (BESS) project in south-eastern Ontario, Canada.

Atura Power is a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, Canada’s state-owned business enterprise that generates electricity in the province of Ontario.

Canada’s Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) has selected the Ameresco-Atura partnership to build the 250MW/1,000MWh BESS project, dubbed Napanee BESS.

As per the terms of the contract, the JV will sign a 20-year capacity agreement with the IESO, and become a 10.1% minority partner in the Napanee BESS.

Under a separate contract with the JV, Ameresco will provide Engineering and Construction (E&C) solutions and expertise for the installation of the BESS.

Ameresco EVP Lou Maltezos said: “We are proud that Ameresco was one of the forward-thinking companies that provided the IESO with pilot projects that gave them confidence that BESS systems are ready for prime time at this size.

“In partnership with Atura Power, we are honoured that our JV has been selected by the IESO for this battery energy storage system installation, one of the largest in Canadian history.

“This project is designed to significantly bolster the province’s energy security and reliability, ushering Canada into a greener, more sustainable age.”

The JV partners intend to pursue additional BESS opportunities throughout Ontario.

Their collective projects present the largest BESS contract in Canada, and the energy generated from the new facilities will meet electrical capacity needs across the province.

The IESO expects Ontario’s energy storage capacity to be at least 1,217MW, which is currently at 228MW, through this project, and other similar storage installations.

Atura Power president and CEO Shelley Babin said: “Energy storage is a key component in building a clean economy. Atura Power is proud to own and operate the infrastructure necessary to support a consistent and reliable supply of clean energy for Ontario.”

In April this year, Ameresco partnered with Sunel Group, a developer and EPC contractor for energy projects, to bid on more than 1.5GWp projects in the UK, Greece, Italy, Spain and Romania.