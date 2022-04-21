The new renewable projects are located across the US, Spain, France, Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and the UAE, with a total of 3.5GW of clean energy capacity

Amazon Solar Rooftop. (Credit: Amazon.com)

Amazon has announced that it is investing in 37 new renewable energy projects worldwide, including wind farms, solar farms and rooftop solar panel installations.

Located across the US, Spain, France, Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and the UAE, the new renewable projects will have a total of 3.5GW of clean energy capacity.

Varied in project type and size, the facilities include three new wind farms, 26 new solar farms, and eight new rooftop solar installations at Amazon’s buildings.

The projects would supply clean energy for Amazon’s operations, including its corporate offices, fulfillment centers, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centres.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said: “Our commitment to protecting the planet and limiting Amazon’s impact on the environment has led us to become the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world in both 2020 and 2021.

“Given the growth of our business, and our mission to run 100% of Amazon’s operations on renewable energy, we aren’t slowing our renewable investments down.

“We now have 310 wind and solar projects across 19 countries, and are working hard to reach our goal of powering 100% of our business on renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of our original target of 2030.”

Amazon will invest in 23 projects in the US, five new projects in Spain, a second renewable energy project in France, and eight additional rooftop solar projects in the UAE, Dubai Australia, Canada, India, and Japan.

With the new projects, the company is enabled to enhance its renewable energy portfolio by nearly 30%, from 12.2GW to 15.7GW.

The additional projects bring its total number of renewable energy projects to 310 across 19 countries, including 134 wind and solar farms and 176 rooftop solar projects.

Once operational, its 310 projects would produce 42,000GWh of renewable energy per annum, which is adequate to power 3.9 million homes in the US annually, said Amazon.

Amazon said that the move forms a significant step in its path to power 100% of its operations with renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of the initial target of 2030.