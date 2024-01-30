The Ipora REE project is a new addition to Alvo’s portfolio of exploration projects and targets the Iporá alkaline intrusive complex, which is considered highly prospective for REEs, potentially of the highly valued ionic clay type

Julio Liz (left) and Marcos Tagliatti visiting the Ipora Project. (Credit: Alvo Minerals)

Australian critical minerals exploration company Alvo Minerals has acquired a new greenfield Rare Earth Element (REE) exploration project in central Brazil.

Alvo has applied for 13 new tenements in Goias state of Brazil, close to the city of Iporá, around 600km from Alvo’s existing exploration base and around 250km from the state capital Goiania.

Recently, Brazil’s Mines Department granted the first of these tenements.

Alvo Minerals managing director Rob Smakman said: “We are thrilled to acquire the Ipora Project after our in-house team identified the region as highly prospective for ionic clay-hosted rare earths.

“Having visited The Project area last week, we are confident that the knowledge we have gained from exploring at Bluebush will help us quickly and effectively explore Ipora.

“We will continue looking for opportunities that mesh with our strategy of being an Active Brazilian Critical Minerals Explorer, whilst advancing at Bluebush and Palma.”

Ipora is located within the Tocantins structural province in the Brasilia fold belt, the same district where Bluebush, Pela Ema, Carina Module and the PCH project are located.

The project is divided into three prospect areas, Tapir, Tatu and Snapper, each selected by Alvo’s geologists for their geological and geophysical signatures.

The Tapir and Snapper areas are expected to host alkaline intrusives, similar to and along strike from Appia’s recent discovery from RC drilling at Target IV.

Appia’s auger and reverse circulation (RC) drilling results confirmed the extensive nature of the mineralisation which remains open at depth and along the strike.

The results also showed that the PCH Project is prospective for niobium, cobalt, and scandium at its Buruti Prospect, which are considered critical minerals.