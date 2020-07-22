ALROSA Zim will begin the prospecting and exploration works in Masvingo, Matebeleland South and Matebeleland North provinces in the country

ALROSA Zim begins prospecting works for diamonds in Zimbabwe. (Credit: Peter Lomas/Pixabay)

Russian diamond mining company ALROSA and Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) joint venture has commenced prospecting works for diamonds deposits in Zimbabwe.

The joint venture named ALROSA (Zimbabwe) (ALROSA Zim) has started prospecting and preliminary exploration works following the approval from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has also given Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval to the company.

The ALROSA Zim will begin prospecting and exploration works in Masvingo, Matebeleland South and Matebeleland North provinces of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

ALROSA Deputy CEO Vladimir Marchenko said: “Following the signing of a joint venture agreement with ZCDC to develop diamond deposits in Zimbabwe in December 2019, we are progressing well towards the initiation of the full-scale prospecting works this year.

“Being a member of Responsible Jewellery Council, World Diamond Council and Natural Diamond Council, ALROSA complies in full with all industry commitments on responsible business practices and its own corporate standards.

“ALROSA is committed to follow these principles strictly while working in the Republic of Zimbabwe, minimizing adverse environmental impact in all areas of activities and using mineral resources comprehensively and rationally.”

ALROSA Zim will begin the bulk sampling and drilling in 2021

The joint venture’s geologists are set to commence geochemical sampling, trenching and pitting in Malipati zone, with ground geophysical surveys to follow.

The same prospecting operations along with the airborne geophysical surveys will be conducted in the Maitengwe area in end of the year.

Additionally, the company is planning to begin the bulk sampling and drilling in 2021.

Furthermore, ALROSA holds 70% stake in the ALROSA Zim and the remaining 30% interest is held by Zimbabwean state-owned diamond mining company.

In April last year, Alrosa unveiled plans to extend the life of the Aikhal underground mine in Russia, by 10 years with the investment of RUB10bn.