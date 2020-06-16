The modified workover system will enable safe well access for subsea installation and completion, diagnostics, maintenance and repairs

The workover concept will first be applied on Visund field in the North Sea. (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Norwegian engineering and contracting firm Aker Solutions has introduced a workover system designed to enable faster and more cost-effective planned interventions for offshore oil and gas fields.

The modified workover system will enable safe well access for subsea installation and completion, diagnostics, maintenance, repairs and enhanced production.

The workover systems also enable safer well access for well plugging and abandonment.

Workover concept to be applied on Equinor’s Visund field

Aker Solutions said that the new workover concept is initially planned to be applied on Equinor’s Visund field located in the northern part of the North Sea.

Located in water depth of 335m, the field features 23 Aker Solutions subsea trees.

Aker Solutions stated: “The operational concept entails delivering Aker Solutions’ multiWOS system by vessel and landing the system on either a subsea platform or a well. The vessel then extracts, and the rig picks up the stack and commences the intervention campaign.

“The mobilisation of the workover system can be executed well in advance of the intervention activities, hence the operator will have more flexibility both before and after operations, as the system can be parked subsea.”

Aker is planning to deliver the workover system and associated equipment to undertake intervention operations on Visund field, in 2021.

Aker Solutions Norway Subsea Lifecycle Services vice-president Andreas Kraabøl said: “This project has been a joint collaboration between Equinor and Aker Solutions from the start.

“The new intervention concept is faster, more cost-effective and safer than traditional workover systems.”

