Aker Solutions will be responsible for supply of 22km of dynamic steel-tube umbilicals and distribution equipment

Aker Solutions is expected to deliver the equipment in Q4 2021. (Credit: Aker Solutions.)

UK-based subsea engineering, construction and services company, Subsea 7 has selected Aker Solutions for the delivery of umbilicals for Murphy Exploration and Production Company, USA’s King’s Quay development in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Under the contract, Aker Solutions will be responsible for the 22km of dynamic steel-tube umbilicals and distribution equipment to connect the King’s Quay floating production system (FPS) to the Samurai, Khaleesi and Mormont deepwater developments.

Aker Solutions US vice president and country manager Jonah Margulis said: “We look forward to working with Subsea 7 on one of the largest subsea development projects in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 have built a collaborative and high-performing relationship over time, with a strong track-record of excellent project execution.”

Work on the project is planned to start immediately

The firm said that the King’s Quay semisubmersible FPS will be situated approximately 280km south of New Orleans in the Green Canyon area of the US Gulf of Mexico.

The engineering, design and manufacturing of the umbilicals as well as the distribution equipment will take place at Aker Solutions’ facility located in Mobile, Alabama in the US.

Furthermore, Aker Solutions said that the work on the project is planned to start immediately and the delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.

In March, Subsea 7 has won a subsea installation services contract for the King’s Quay semi-submersible platform.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of all subsea equipment related to the project.