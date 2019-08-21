The umbilical system is expected to provide power supply, communication services and chemical injection fluids, and connect the subsea equipment to three new wellhead platforms

Image: Aker is planning to start the delivery immediately and complete in the first quarter 2021.

Norwegian energy services provider Aker Solutions has secured an order from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to supply subsea umbilicals for the Dalma gas development project located offshore UAE in the shallow waters of the Persian Gulf.

Aker Solutions chief executive officer Luis Araujo said: “This is the first subsea umbilical award by ADNOC in the UAE and the first subsea award for Aker Solutions in the Persian Gulf. We are very pleased with the opportunity to further develop our relationship with ADNOC and to demonstrate our umbilical capabilities in the region.”

Aker will supply four steel tube umbilicals for the Dalma Gas Project

The scope of the contract, valued approximately NOK700m (£64m), includes four steel tube umbilicals for more than 100kms.

The umbilical system is expected to provide power supply, communication services and chemical injection fluids, and connect the subsea equipment to three new wellhead platforms, linking the topside equipment located on the offshore control platform to equipment located onshore.

Aker is planning to use its Alabama facility in the US for the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the umbilical system. The work is expected to start up immediately and is completed in the first quarter of 2021.

In March 2019, Aker secured a master contract to support the delivery of a subsea compression system for the Chevron Australia-operated Jansz-Io field offshore Australia.

As part of the first service order under the master contract, Aker would provide the front-end engineering and design of a subsea compression station to boost the recovery of gas from the field.

In addition, the FEED scope covers an unmanned power and control floater, along with the overall field system engineering services.

The field control station is expected to distribute onshore power to the subsea compression station, and the gas compression system would boost recovery of gas more cost-effectively and with a smaller environmental footprint than a conventional semi-submersible compressor solution.