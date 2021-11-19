This is the fourth consecutive production system for the Mero field development, one of the largest oil discoveries in Brazil's pre-salt area

Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for Mero 4 Project in Brazil. (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions has been awarded a substantial contract by Petrobras to provide a subsea production system and related services for the Mero 4 project offshore Brazil.

This is the fourth consecutive production system for the Mero field development, one of the largest oil discoveries in Brazil’s pre-salt area.

The company will deliver a subsea production system consisting of up to 13 vertical subsea trees designed for Brazil’s pre-salt, including subsea distribution units, subsea control modules and master control station for control systems and topside, and related tie-in equipment.

Aker Solutions’ subsea manufacturing facility in São José dos Pinhais, and its subsea services base in Rio das Ostras, will carry out the main part of the work. The work starts immediately, with installation scheduled to take place between 2023 and 2025.

“We are pleased to be awarded another subsea production system contract by the Libra Consortium, which reinforces the long-standing relationship between Petrobras and Aker Solutions. By executing and delivering this new important project, we are looking forward to supporting Petrobras’s ambition in the pre-salt region and contributing to the development of Brazil,” said Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ subsea business.

“Aker Solutions has been present in Brazil for more than four decades and we are committed to continue delivering our services to help Petrobras maximize the potential for their fields in the most safe, efficient and sustainable manner possible,” said Peralta.

Source: Company Press Release