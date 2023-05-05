Under the contract, Aker Solutions will deliver its standard and configurable deepwater standard subsea production systems for three additional infill wells of the Congolese oil project

Aker Solutions wins contract for additional infill wells for the Moho Nord oil project. (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions has won a new contract from TotalEnergies for the producing deepwater Moho Nord oil project in the Republic of Congo.

Under the contract, Aker Solutions will be responsible for supplying its standard and configurable deepwater standard subsea production systems for three additional infill wells connected to the offshore oil field via a tieback.

The equipment to be provided by the Norwegian contractor includes subsea x-mas’ trees (XMT), wellheads, control systems, and associated tie-ins and distribution systems.

The exact contract value has not been disclosed but it is in the range of NOK500m-NOK1.5bn ($47m-$141m).

Aker Solutions said that the operations will begin directly, with final deliveries slated for Q1 2025.

Aker Solutions executive vice president and subsea business head Maria Peralta said: “For Moho Infills, we will deliver TEP Congo with the deepwater version of our standard and configurable SPS technology, leveraging our unique success with standardisation and industrialisation.

“This standardised deepwater technology combines several advantages for the operators, including shorter lead times, more flexibility and increased competitiveness – the essence of standardisation, and a reduced carbon footprint, thanks to its design.”

Previously, Aker Solutions, under an $850m contract awarded in 2013, supplied seven manifold structures, 28 vertical subsea trees, and subsea control and tie-in systems for the Moho Nord oil project.

Located 75km off the Congolese coast, the Moho Nord oil project has been developed in water depths of 750m-1,200m. Producing since 2017, it is the largest oil project to have been executed to date in the Republic of the Congo.

The field was developed with 34 wells tied back to a tension leg platform and to the Likouf floating production unit.

TotalEnergies has an operating stake of 53.5% in the Moho Nord field. Its partners include Chevron and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, which hold stakes of 31.5% and 15%, respectively.