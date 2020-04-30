The post-combustion technology is designed to capture and liquefy 400,000 metric tonnes of the released carbon dioxide annually at the Norcem plant

Aker Solutions’ carbon capture technology receives approval from DNV GL. (Credit: Aker Solutions.)

Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions has secured approval from DNV GL for its carbon capture technology for deployment at a full-scale demonstration project in Norway.

The Norwegian state’s agency for implementation of carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, Gassnova has initiated the project to remove carbon emissions at a cement plant.

The project will apply the carbon capture technology that is developed by Aker Solutions at Norcem’s cement plant located in Brevik, Norway.

According to estimates, the cement industry accounts for 5% to 7% of total CO2 emissions from all industries and sectors across the world.

The post-combustion technology of the firm is designed to capture and liquefy 400,000 metric tonnes of the released carbon dioxide annually at the Norcem plant.

The firm said that if the technology is applied it is expected to contribute to Norway’s target of becoming a low-emission society by 2050.

Captured CO2 will be transported and injected into a CO2 storage facility offshore Norway

DNV GL Oil & Gas Norway and Eurasia Regional Manager Arve Johan Kalleklev said: “Carbon capture, and subsequent storage, is currently the only technology that can achieve significant reductions in CO2 emissions from industrial processes.

“Carbon capture can play a vital part in decarbonizing our planet. DNV GL’s qualification review of Aker Solutions’ technology is a great example of how we engage to enable implementation of this crucial technology.”

DNV GL has issued a ‘Statement of Qualified Technology’ for Aker Solutions’ carbon capture and heat recovery technology as it is applicable for the conditions at Norcem’s cement plant located in Brevik.

Aker Solutions said that the Brevik carbon capture facility of Norcem is part of Europe’s first industrial demonstration of CO2 capture, transport and storage.

Furthermore, the captured CO2 will be transported and injected into a CO2 storage facility located offshore Norway that is developed by the Equinor-headed Northern Lights consortium.

