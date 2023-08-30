Under the Modification Alliance, Aker BP is carrying out complete modifications on the Skarv production vessel to receive production from satellite developments at Aker Solutions’ workshop halls in Sandnessjøen, Norway

Construction started for Skarv Satellite Project. (Credit: Aker BP)

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP, together with its partners, has commenced production works on the initial three seabed installations for its Skarv Satellite Project (SSP).

The works are being carried out at Aker Solutions’ workshop halls in Sandnessjøen, Norway.

Aker BP is implementing the project development through its Subsea Alliance with Aker Solutions and Subsea 7, and the Modification Alliance with Aker Solutions.

The Modification Alliance will carry out complete modifications on the Skarv production vessel to receive production from the satellite developments.

Aker BP, in its statement, said: “The Skarv Satellite Project has high profitability and will secure an extended lifetime for the Skarv production vessel.

“The project is also a direct response to the stimulus package adopted by the Storting (Norwegian parliament) three years ago.

“The objective was to ensure activity, preserve jobs, promote competence and skills and further develop the industry during a period characterised by the pandemic, record-low oil prices and a sharp decline in investments.”

In December last year, Aker BP submitted a Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) for three developments to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, which were approved in June.

The Skarv Satellite Project (SSP) is one of the large-scale developments in the Norwegian Sea, planned to be developed with total investments estimated at nearly NOK17bn ($1.5bn).

The project comprises Alve Nord, Idun Nord and Ørn gas and condensate discoveries.

Each development consists of a subsea template with four well slots and two wells, tied back to the Skarv production vessel (FPSO) in the northern Norwegian Sea.

The Skarv field currently produces around 22MMcm/d of gas and 25,000bbl/d of condensate. The SSP fields will account for roughly 60% of Aker BP’s net production from the Skarv area.

Aker BP said: “The event at Aker Solutions in Sandnessjøen on Tuesday means full steam ahead on construction of the large subsea structures for the satellite fields around Skarv.

“The event was also a recognition of the good start for the Modification Alliance on the pre-fabrication work at Aker Solutions in Sandnessjøen and Mosjøen.

“Significant parts of the engineering and construction work are also being carried out in the Helgeland region in Nordland County.”