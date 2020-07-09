The agreement includes study work and minor front-end engineering and design contract (FEED), and major modification project executions for the fields

Oseberg field centre in the North Sea. (Credit: Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor ASA.)

Norwegian oil and gas services company Aibel has secured a portfolio agreement from an energy company Equinor for the Oseberg field in the North Sea.

The agreement, which has a duration of five years from 2020-2026, includes study work and minor front-end engineering and design contract (FEED).

It also includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) projects for the fields.

As the first call-off of the portfolio agreement, Aibel will be responsible for the FEED services for the Oseberg Gas Capacity Upgrade and Power from Shore project (OGP).

The OGP project will include new modules for the Oseberg field centre and associated integration work both offshore and at the onshore facility at Kollsnes.

FID on OGP project is expected to be taken in 2021

Equinor chief procurement officer Peggy Krantz-Underland said: “There will be an increased level of project activity at the Oseberg fields in the coming years.

“With one main supplier, we will be able to synchronize the different projects schedules, utilize synergies between parallel projects and optimize personnel on board.

“The portfolio agreement will allow us to work with Aibel on Oseberg in an integrated way, focusing on safety, continuous improvement and cost efficiency. It will also create predictability and continuation for supplier’s personnel and sites.”

The OGP project aims to increase Oseberg asset value via timely low-pressure production and maximize gas export, while reducing the carbon footprint by partially electrifying the Oseberg field centre and Oseberg South with power from shore.

Following a final investment decision in late 2021 by Equinor and its partners and a final regulatory approval for the OGP project, Equinor will have the possibility to exercise a call-off for EPCI.

With support from other offices, Aibel will manage the projects from its office in Bergen.

