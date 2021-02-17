We are excited to extend our collaboration and finalised a new two-year working contract

The Norwegian state-owned Gassnova acts on behalf of the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and facilitates the development of technology and solutions to enable cost efficient and progressive solution for the capture and storage of CO2.

AGR will act as technical advisors to Gassnova by offering technical expertise across geoscience, reservoir, drilling and well engineering disciplines in addition to facilities and cost engineering.

Svein Sollund, Chief Executive Officer of AGR, said: ‘As the Norwegian government actively progresses its carbon neutral strategy, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) is a key method for tackling climate change and achieving low emissions targets.

At AGR, we have worked with the Gassnova team closely over many years with the Longship full scale project being the most recent.

We are therefore delighted to have been selected once again to support Gassnova and look forward to pooling our technical resources and expertise.’

Over the last two decades, our teams have supported diverse projects involving CCUS technologies across the globe. Assignments include providing CO2 storage site subsurface analysis on the UKCS; risk assessment and mitigation plans on potential CO₂ leaks on a producing gas field in the North Sea; and managing the drilling of an appraisal well as part of a possible full scale storage site offshore Australia.

Longship is a CCUS project that is a cornerstone of the Norwegian government’s climate change strategy with the first carbon capture to take place at Norcem’s cement factory in the Oslo-fjord region. Longship also comprises funding for the transport and storage project Northern Light, a joint project between Equinor, Shell and Total.

The framework agreement has the option to extend for a further two years.

