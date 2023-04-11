The Scheme remains subject to certain other conditions, including approval of the Scheme by OZ Minerals shareholders and the Court, as summarised in the Scheme Booklet

OZ Minerals announces that Vietnam’s Competition and Consumer Authority has provided clearance for BHP Lonsdale Pty Ltd’s proposed acquisition of 100% of the shares in OZ Minerals by way of scheme of arrangement (“Scheme”).

As a result, the condition precedent to the Scheme regarding Vietnamese competition approval has now been satisfied.

The Scheme remains subject to certain other conditions, including approval of the Scheme by OZ Minerals shareholders and the Court, as summarised in the Scheme Booklet released on ASX on 3 March 2023. Each of these conditions must be satisfied or waived (if applicable) before the Scheme can become effective.

The Scheme Meeting will be held at 10.00am (Adelaide time) / 10.30am (Melbourne time) on Thursday, 13 April 2023. Please refer to the Scheme Booklet for more information regarding the Scheme.

This announcement is authorised for market release by OZ Minerals’ Managing Director and CEO, Andrew Cole.

