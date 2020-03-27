AFRY will now be responsible for the detail engineering for process, mechanical, electrical, instrument, building, project and construction management during the implementation phase

AFRY has signed a contract for detailed engineering of the plant. (Credit: AFRY)

Norske Skog Saugbrugs Paper Mill will invest a total of NOK 165 million ($15.6 million) in energy-efficient measures at the plant in Halden, Norway. AFRY has signed a contract for detailed engineering of the plant.

The plant has already created one of the world’s most energy-efficient processes for the production of thematic mechanical pulp (TMP) used for magazine paper. These measures will take the company another step towards an even lower energy consumption.

“We want to create a ground-breaking low energy consumption in our fibre production. Saugbrugs will be the benchmark for the industry and with these energy measures, we also want to create good overall profitability at the mill”, says Kjell-Arve Kure, Managing Director of Norske Skog Saugbrugs.

AFRY has already contributed in the pre-study of the technical solutions with its expertise in energy and paper machines and will now be responsible for the detail engineering for process, mechanical, electrical, instrument, building, project and construction management during the implementation phase.

“We are very proud to be part of creating one of the world’s most energy-efficient paper mills and look forward to starting the work immediately”, says Jon Julsen, Director Process Industries, Norway in AFRY.

Source: Company Press Release