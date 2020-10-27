AEP Energy will use offtake from the project to meet the renewable energy needs, and support future renewable energy needs of its customers

AEP to buy 50MW output from Columbus Solar Park. (Credit: skeeze from Pixabay.)

AEP Energy Partners, a subsidiary of American Electric Power (AEP), has signed a letter of intent with BQ Energy Development to buy 100% offtake of the Columbus Solar Park.

BQ Energy is engaged in developing renewable energy projects on landfills and brownfields, and its Columbus Solar project is currently being developed southwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio.

The renewable energy company has announced its plans to lease the site owned by the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio and build a 50MW solar facility, in July 2020.

BQ Energy Development managing director Paul Curran said: “The Columbus Park Solar will bring a significant renewable energy generation resource to the local power distribution network for the City of Columbus.

“As the residents of Columbus consider the bold step of increasing their use of renewable energy, it will be important that they have confidence that the amount of local generation of that clean power is really there.

“The Columbus Solar Park, which will be among the most visible solar energy fields in the country, will play an important role in that renewable energy supply transformation. We are proud to work with AEP on this important project.”

Columbus Solar Park will become operational by December 2022

Expected to begin operations by December 2022, the project will have a capacity to power 5,000 homes.

The company is expected to use the project’s offtake to meet its customers’ renewable energy needs, in addition to supporting potential future renewable energy needs.

AEP Energy is a retail electricity and natural gas supplier for more than 500,000 residential and business customers, operating through 28 service territories in six states and Washington, D.C.

AEP Energy president Greg Hall said: “We’re looking forward to partnering with BQ Energy to bring more clean, renewable energy to our customers.

“The Columbus Solar Park project fits well with AEP’s commitment to sustainability and the communities we serve, and turning a former landfill into a solar facility is a win-win for the environment and Central Ohio.”