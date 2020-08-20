AEP Renewables now owns the full capacity of the Desert Sky facility near Iraan and the Trent Mesa facility, located between Abilene and Sweetwater in west Texas

AEP Renewables acquires Invenergy share of two Texas wind farms. (Credit: Pixabay/kie-ker.)

American Electric Power’s competitive renewable energy subsidiary, AEP Renewables, has completed the purchase of Invenergy’s 20.1% interest in the Desert Sky and Trent Mesa wind facilities in Texas. AEP Renewables and Invenergy have jointly owned the facilities since 2018. The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed for competitive reasons.

AEP Renewables now owns the full capacity of the 170 MW Desert Sky facility located near Iraan, Texas, and the 156 MW Trent Mesa facility, located between Abilene and Sweetwater in west Texas. Both facilities were built in the early 2000s and repowered in 2018.

“AEP Renewables is focused on developing and operating renewable generation facilities to help meet the long-term, clean energy goals of utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities and corporate customers. With the full capacity of Trent Mesa and Desert Sky, AEP Renewables can better support the increasing demands of its expanding renewable customer base,” said Greg Hall, president, AEP Renewables.

AEP Renewables also is in the construction phase of building the 128 MW Flat Ridge 3 wind facility in Kingman County, Kansas. When complete, Flat Ridge 3 will increase AEP Renewables’ clean energy portfolio to 1,495 MW.

Source: Company Press Release