The South Field Energy project is expected to start commercial operations in mid-2021 and would sell capacity, energy and ancillary services into PJM once it is operational.

Image: A rendering of South Field Energy, which is now under construction in Columbiana County in Ohio. Photo: Courtesy of Advanced Power/ PRNewswire.

Advanced Power announced that it has sold a 10% membership interest in South Field Energy Partners to Chugoku America Power America, an affiliate of Japanese electric utility company Chugoku Electric Power.

South Field Energy Partners is the 100% indirect owner of South Field Energy

South Field Energy owns approximately 1,182MW low-carbon natural gas-fired combined cycle electric generating facility currently, which is under construction in Columbiana County, Ohio

The facility is expected to start commercial operations in mid-2021 and once operational, it would sell capacity, energy and ancillary services into PJM, a regional transmission organization within the US.

Advanced Power CEO Thomas Spang said: “We are delighted that Chugoku, one of Japan’s largest electric utilities, has joined the South Field Energy investor group of Advanced Power, Development Bank of Japan, Idemitsu Kosan, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, Kyushu Electric Power, NH-Amundi Asset Management, PIA Investment Management and Shikoku Electric Power, and we view Chugoku’s investment as a strong endorsement of the South Field Energy project.

“Chugoku’s investment in South Field Energy, which is designed to be among the cleanest, most efficient and most reliable low-carbon electricity producers of its kind, is a vote of confidence in Advanced Power and further enhances our reputation as a leading developer and manager of electric generating assets.”

Advanced Power said that it has developed and will also serve as the construction and asset manager for South Field Energy project which reached financial close in August 2018.

South Field Energy is expected to use two GE 7HA gas turbines, equipped with an associated GE heat recovery steam generator and steam turbine generator to produce enough electricity to power approximately one million homes.

Bechtel is undertaking the engineering, procurement and construction of South Field Energy, which is expected to create approximately 1,000 construction jobs during its peak period.

Established in 2000, Advanced Power is a privately-owned company that develops low-carbon and renewable electric generating projects in Europe and North America.