The design allows operation of the vessels from an onshore control room using latest automation and self-navigation technology, and will leverage advanced AI systems to control propulsion, dynamic positioning, remote communication, and cyber security

The agreement was signed at the UAE Climate Tech Forum. (Credit: ADNOC Group)

ADNOC’s shipping and maritime logistics arm, ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), has signed an agreement with SeaOwl, for the design of unmanned Remotely Operated Vessels.

The Remotely Operated Vessels (ROV) will be used for transporting vehicles, equipment and supplies between offshore sites.

ADNOC L&S said that its design will ensure the ROV to be light and small, eliminating facilities for a crew, there by reduces the carbon emissions by up to 30%.

The design for the 55m long ROV allows operation of the vessels from an onshore control room using the latest automation and self-navigation technology, through a satellite link.

It will leverage advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems to control propulsion, dynamic positioning, remote communication, and cyber security.

In addition, the smart automation systems will optimise routing and propulsion to further decarbonise its offshore operations, said the shipping and maritime logistics firm.

ADNOC L&S CEO Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi said: “A strategic commitment to sustainability and innovation plays a crucial role in ADNOC L&S’ ability to serve its customers.

“The vessel is another example of this commitment as we leverage the latest technology to optimize our maritime operations, reduce our carbon footprint and improve safety while increasing efficiency.”

SeaOwl is a French company specialised in the automation and digitalisation of maritime services.

The company will design the vessel, supervise its construction, and facilitate navigation permits.

It will partner with French certification company Bureau Veritas (BV), to obtain the necessary navigation permits from the UAE maritime transportation affairs.

The design is expected to improve safety and reduce operational costs, as the vessels will be operating in harsh conditions with no exposure to seafarers.

Upon completion of the construction, the ROVs will join ADNOC’s fleet of modern and technologically advanced vessels.

SeaOwl CEO Xavier Génin said: “After the success of our Proof of Concept supported by the French Government, we are delighted to join forces with ADNOC L&S to bring a new era of sustainable logistics operations through digital automatization.

“This project will create strong ties with the UAE industrial landscape, as we plan to engage many other UAE players in this exciting journey.”