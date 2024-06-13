Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan approves ADNOC’s FID on the Ruwais LNG project. (Credit: ADNOC)

ADNOC has received approval from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for its final investment decision (FID) on the Ruwais liquefied natural gas project (Ruwais LNG project).

The Crown Prince has also endorsed the award of an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project, valued at nearly $5.5bn.

In March this year, ADNOC granted an early EPC award to a consortium led by Technip Energies. The other members in the EPC consortium are Japan-based engineering firm JGC and UAE’s National Petroleum Construction (NPCC).

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince stated that the Ruwais LNG project will strengthen ADNOC’s position as a reliable global natural gas supplier and boost the development of Al Ruwais Industrial City by attracting investments and enhancing the local industrial ecosystem.

Additionally, 55% of the EPC award value will flow back into the UAE’s economy under ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme. This is expected to promote economic growth, industrial development, and skilled job opportunities for Emiratis.

The Ruwais LNG project is located in Al Ruwais Industrial City in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region.

It is set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to run on renewable and nuclear grid power, which will make it one of the world’s lowest-carbon LNG plants.

The project will include two LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 million metric tons per annum (mmtpa). This will more than double ADNOC’s LNG production capacity in the UAE to around 15mmtpa.

It will use artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies to enhance safety, reduce emissions, and improve efficiency. Instead of conventional gas turbines, the LNG project will use electric-driven motors.

Technip Energies CEO Arnaud Pieton said: “By powering electrified LNG trains with nuclear energy, this project sets a new standard for energy security and sustainability. By leveraging our low-carbon and electrified LNG leadership we will support ADNOC’s position as a reliable global natural gas supplier and commitment to decarbonisation.”