Upon completion, the Ruwais LNG project will comprise two liquefaction trains, each with a capacity of 4.8mmtpa

The Ruwais LNG project is expected to be the first in the MENA region to operate on clean power. (Credit: ADNOC)

ADNOC has granted an early engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) award for the Ruwais LNG project in Abu Dhabi, UAE to a joint venture led by Technip Energies.

The limited notice to proceed (LNTP) is a strategic milestone for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Al Ruwais Industrial City, ahead of the final investment decision (FID), which is expected to be taken this year, said ADNOC.

Technip Energies’ partners in the EPC consortium are Japan-based engineering firm JGC and UAE’s National Petroleum Construction (NPCC).

Upon completion, the Ruwais LNG project will comprise two liquefaction trains, each with a capacity of 4.8 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa), totaling 9.6mmtpa.

The project is poised to increase ADNOC’s LNG production capacity from 6mmtpa to approximately 15mmtpa.

According to ADNOC, the Ruwais LNG project is slated to become the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to operate on clean power, positioning it as one of the most environmentally friendly LNG plants globally in terms of carbon intensity.

ADNOC downstream business management executive vice president Fatema Al Nuaimi said: “The Ruwais LNG project will reinforce ADNOC’s position as a reliable global natural gas supplier, underscoring its pivotal role and contribution to global energy security.

“The project is set to significantly contribute to the Al Dhafra region’s economy by boosting the local industrial ecosystem, attracting further investments and creating a vital energy trade gateway in Al Ruwais Industrial City.”

In December 2023, ADNOC inked a 15-year heads of agreement with ENN LNG (Singapore), a fully-owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas, for the supply of a minimum of 1mmtpa of LNG. The primary source of LNG will be the Ruwais LNG project, with deliveries scheduled to commence in 2028 upon the launch of commercial operations at the facility.

Prior to that, in November 2023, ADNOC granted a contract worth over $400m to Baker Hughes. The contract entails the provision of all-electric compression systems powered by clean energy for the liquefaction of natural gas at the Ruwais LNG plant.

The LNG trains will integrate Baker Hughes technology, featuring compressors driven by 75MW electric motors.