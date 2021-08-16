Partnership further strengthens ADNOC L&S’ turnkey integrated logistics offering

ADNOC Logistics and Services partners with Roll Group for integrated heavy haulage solutions. (Credit: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company)

ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), announced today its strategic partnership with Netherlands-headquartered Roll Group to strengthen its turnkey integrated logistics offering. The partnership with Roll Group enables ADNOC L&S to jointly implement heavy haulage solutions for both onshore and offshore projects.

The partnership agreement was signed by ADNOC L&S CEO, Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi and Roll Group’s CEO, Peter Rondhuis, in the presence of Captain Mohamed Al Ali, Senior Vice President – Ship Management at ADNOC L&S, and Frans Van Seumeren, Founding Partner of Roll Group.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADNOC L&S and Roll Group will offer end-to-end heavy lifting and transport solutions, including full scale installation for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts, acting as a one-stop shop for all logistic requirements. This integrated approach is expected to reduce overall project costs for customers, including ADNOC Group. The agreement also strengthens the development of ADNOC L&S’ logistics base in Mussafah and Riash as Roll Group will set up a permanent base at ADNOC L&S’ Mussafah Offshore Supply Base and relocate its Self-Propelled Modular Trailers (SPMTs) to ADNOC L&S’ Riash facility.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said: “The partnership with Roll Group is an important step in the growth of our integrated logistics operations, particularly for heavy haulage. Heavy Lift services are an integral part of any large EPC contract, and this combined capability allows us to deliver a comprehensive and cutting-edge solution, which also turns out be more economical for the project.

“The UAE is currently making large investments in new downstream and industrial facilities and refurbishing existing plants. As part of our broad strategy across shipping, integrated logistics and marine services, we are creating an integrated ecosystem that can meet the transport and logistical needs of such large and critical oil and gas projects.”

There are several major oil and gas projects at the bidding stage in the UAE, which require a combined solution of Heavy Lift land transport, marine transport, marine services and engineering. The collaboration between ADNOC L&S and Roll Group enables the companies to provide fully integrated solutions within the UAE and across the region.

ADNOC L&S currently operates logistics bases in Ruwais, Fujairah and Mussafah with Mussafah operating as the largest integrated logistics base in the Gulf region. The company also operates the only marine passenger terminal within ADNOC Group, providing a wide range of diversified services to the offshore industry with limited competition in the region.

Nimalan Logeswaran, Regional Sales Director for Roll Group MEA said: “We have formed this partnership to consolidate our expertise in response to the changing market conditions and our clients’ requirements. By providing a single integrated source covering end-to-end logistics solutions, ADNOC L&S and Roll Group can now offer our clients an optimized and economical approach for their logistical needs on oil and gas projects. Our focus is to help our clients deliver the most innovative and cost-effective solutions to their clients. This is why both companies have committed to jointly exploring the next generation of innovative Heavy Lift solutions for the region.”

Roll Group was started in 2006 in Amsterdam (Netherlands), and it has since developed into one of the key providers of heavy haulage solutions worldwide, including in the UAE.

Within the UAE, Roll Group has previously undertaken the engineering, SPMT, and installation of modules for phase 1 of the IGDE II project in Das Island and are also contracted to execute phase 2 of the IGDE II project. Following the shifting of Roll Group’s base to ADNOC L&S’s base in Mussafah and Riash, the companies will look for opportunities to expand their equipment and fleet to cater to current and future projects in the region.

ADNOC L&S is in the midst of a strategic expansion program, to offer a broader service to its customers while supporting and enabling the growth of ADNOC’s upstream production capacity and the expansion of its downstream and petrochemical operations. In addition to shipping crude oil and refined products, its integrated logistics and marine services offering has been growing rapidly. Last year, ADNOC L&S signed a 25-year agreement with Petroleum Ports Authority to service all petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi.

Source: Company Press Release