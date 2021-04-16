ADNOC is working with its partners to identify viable market opportunities

ADNOC to explore potential of Hydrogen Market with India’s Public and Private Sectors. (Credit: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.)

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is keen to explore the Hydrogen market with India’s public and private sectors to support India’s growing demand for energy and need for cleaner fuels according to His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC.

Speaking during a High-Level Ministerial Session at a virtual Hydrogen Roundtable organized by The Energy Forum (TEF) in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), H.E. Dr. Al Jaber reinforced the strong economic ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India.

“India and the UAE enjoy a very special relationship that is underpinned by deep-rooted bilateral ties across multiple sectors. Today, India is one of our biggest and most important trading partners, particularly in the field of energy. And as India’s demand for energy grows, we stand ready to help meet that demand by making the full portfolio of our products available to the Indian market.

“However, at the same time, we recognize that the world and India for that matter require more energy with fewer emissions. And as we collectively navigate the global energy transition, we believe Hydrogen offers promise and potential as a genuinely zero-carbon fuel. Granted Hydrogen is still in its infancy, it could be a game-changer and a real opportunity to accelerate the broader energy transition. An opportunity that ADNOC and the UAE are well placed to capitalize on.” H.E. Dr. Al Jaber said, following remarks by H.E. Dharmendra Pradhan, India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

H.E. Dr. Al Jaber noted that ADNOC currently produces about 300,000 tons of Hydrogen a year as part of its current industrial processes. He expressed optimism that alongside the company’s existing infrastructure and commercial-scale Carbon Capture Utilization Storage (CCUS) capabilities, it can become a major player in the developing blue hydrogen market.

ADNOC is also exploring the potential of green Hydrogen through the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance which was recently established by ADNOC, Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) and ADQ, H.E. Dr. Al Jaber said, as the company prioritizes blue Hydrogen.

“Working together, we are identifying viable international market opportunities and developing a roadmap to create a Hydrogen ecosystem to serve both the UAE and the global market. That said, we recognize that the key to developing the hydrogen economy of the future will be aligning supply and demand. This is where we are currently working with partners, customers, and other interested parties to build the value-chains required to seed the emerging hydrogen market.”

Source: Company Press Release