UAE’s integrated gas processing company ADNOC Gas has entered into a multi-year liquified natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with JERA Global Markets, a subsidiary of Japan’s JERA.

The agreement, valued between $500m and $700m, builds on the long-standing relationship between the UAE and Japan and will strengthen ADNOC Gas’ position as an LNG exporter.

ADNOC said that Japan is a key energy partner for the UAE, and the agreement will strengthen the strategic partnerships with Japanese energy companies.

ADNOC Gas CEO Ahmed Alebri said: “This LNG supply agreement marks a significant milestone in ADNOC Gas’ long-standing strategic partnership with JERA Co., demonstrating our continuous and shared commitment to advancing sustainability in the energy sector and supporting a reliable and cleaner energy future for Japan and beyond.”

JERA chief optimisation officer and JERA Global Markets chairman Kazunori Kasai said: “We are pleased to continue our LNG partnership with ADNOC Gas as the JERA Group continuously looks towards strengthening our global LNG portfolio with stable, flexible and competitive LNG supply, which is essential in the energy transition.”

The current agreement follows several significant international LNG sales agreements that ADNOC Gas has recently signed, including agreements with PetroChina International (PCI).

ADNOC Gas has also signed similar agreements with Japan Petroleum Exploration (JAPEX), TotalEnergies Gas and Power, and India Oil Corporation (IOCL).

The total value of LNG supply agreements it has signed since its listing in March this year lies between $9.4bn and $12bn.

ADNOC’s LNG production facilities on Das Island supplied LNG to the Tokyo Electric Power Company, the parent company of JERA Co., for more than 40 years.

The new supply agreement with JERA Global Markets will renew the previous one and further enhance the partnership, said the gas processing company.

Furthermore, ADNOC Gas will use the opportunities arising from ADNOC’s integrated gas masterplan, which connects every part of the gas value chain in the UAE.