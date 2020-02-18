Two contracts were awarded to Petrofac Emirates and a joint venture between Petrofac and Sapura Energy

ADNOC awards two contracts for the Dalma Gas Development Project offshore UAE. (Credit: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded two contracts, worth $1.65bn in total, for the construction of offshore facilities for the Dalma Gas Development Project located about 190km northwest of Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The two engineering, procurement (including novated long lead items), construction, transportation, offshore installation and commissioning contracts have been awarded to Petrofac Emirates and a joint venture between Petrofac and Sapura Energy.

Expected to be completed in 2022, the scope of the contracts includes offshore packages at Arzanah island and surrounding offshore fields, located around 140km off the north-west coast of Abu Dhabi.

Dalma gas project to produce around 340mmscfd of natural gas

ADNOC expects the contracts to allow the Dalma gas development project to produce around 340 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of natural gas.

Valued at $1.065bn, the first package is for gas processing facilities at Arzanah island. Petrofac will provide inlet facilities with gas processing and compression units, power generation units, utilities and other associated infrastructure.

Under the second package, which is valued at $591m, Petrofac-led joint venture will be responsible for engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of all offshore facilities, several wellhead platforms, 189km of subsea pipelines, cables and umbilical forming the Dalma Gas Development Project.

The joint venture is planning to execute the offshore installation scope using a vessel from Sapura Energy’s fleet of heavy lift and pipelay vessels.

ADNOC’s upstream directorate executive director Yaser Saeed Almazrouei said: “This award marks another important milestone in the development of the Ghasha concession which is an integral component of our strategy to achieve gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.

“Petrofac and Sapura Energy were selected to deliver this crucial project after an extremely competitive and rigorous tender process that ensures that 70 percent of the award value will flow into the UAE’s economy as In-Country Value, stimulating local economic growth and supporting the diversification of the nation’s economy in line with the leadership’s wise directives.”

In August 2019, Norwegian energy services provider Aker Solutions was selected to supply subsea umbilicals for the Dalma gas development project.