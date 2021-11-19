Expected to be completed in 2025, the engineering contracts will allow the offshore gas field to produce around 340 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of natural gas

NPCC and the Técnicas Reunidas and Target Engineering JV have secured the contracts. (Credit: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company)

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts worth $1.46bn for the development of the Dalma offshore gas project.

Expected to be completed in 2025, the engineering contracts will allow the offshore gas field to produce around 340 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of natural gas.

Located 190km northwest of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Dalma field is part of the Ghasha concession, which is said to be the world’s largest offshore sour gas development that is expected to enter into production in 2025.

National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) and a joint venture (JV) between Técnicas Reunidas and Target Engineering have secured the contracts from ADNOC.

The contracts include the construction of gas conditioning facilities, wellhead topsides, pipelines and umbilicals.

ADNOC upstream executive director Yaser Saeed Almazrouei said: “The award of the Dalma EPC contracts as well as ongoing artificial island construction and development drilling underscore the progress of the Ghasha mega development.

“As we continue to execute this strategic project, we are ensuring it delivers substantial In-Country Value to drive economic growth and support the objectives of the UAE’s Principles of the 50, set out by the country’s wise Leadership.”

The contract secured by NPCC is worth $514m and covers the EPC of four offshore wellhead towers, pipelines and umbilicals in Hair Dalma, Satah, and Bu Haseer fields.

The Técnicas Reunidas and Target Engineering JV has been awarded a $950m contract for the EPC of gas conditioning facilities for gas dehydration, compression and associated utilities on Arzanah Island located 80km from Abu Dhabi.

ADNOC and its partners have also awarded a contract to Technip Energies to update the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) for the Ghasha concession, which involves the development of nine shallow gas and condensate projects, including Dalma.

The concession project is expected to have a production capacity of more than 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day and 120,000 barrels of oil and condensates a day.

Separately, AIQ, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) artificial intelligence (AI) joint venture with Group 42 (G42), and Baker Hughes, have partnered to develop advanced analytics solutions for the global oil and gas industry.

Under the partnership, AIQ and Baker Hughes will work together on the development and commercialisation of AI products to improve efficiency of upstream oil and gas operations.