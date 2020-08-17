The project is expected to upgrade the refining capabilities and strengthen the role of Ruwais refinery as a critical driver for industrial growth for Abu Dhabi and the UAE

ADNOC makes progress on $3.5bn project to upgrade Ruwais refinery. (Credit: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has announced that its $3.5bn “Crude Flexibility Project” (CFP) is now 73% complete to upgrade Ruwais refinery.

Upon completion in mid-2022, the project is expected to upgrade the refining capabilities and strengthen the role of Ruwais refinery as a critical driver for industrial growth for Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

ADNOC said that the CFP will also enable the processing of the Upper Zakum grade crude, which is extracted from Abu Dhabi’s offshore oil fields along with more than 50 other types of different crudes.

ADNOC Group CEO and UAE Industry and Advanced Technology minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: “We continue to focus on stretching the margin of every barrel of oil we produce to maximise the value of our resources, while also making responsible investments in the current market environment.

“This investment is another step in our progress to develop Ruwais into a dynamic, global hub for downstream activity, further strengthening ADNOC’s role as a key driver of the UAE’s long-term industrial growth and economic diversification.”

CFP will allow ADNOC to process up to 420,000bpsd upon completion

According to ADNOC, the CFP initiative is a core driver of the company’s Downstream’s 2030 smart growth strategy.

The major structural elements for the CFP, particularly two new fractionators and 24 atmospheric residue desulfuriser reactors have already been installed at the site.

The machinery will be used to separate the component products present in the crude oil to allow for further refining.

As part of the 840,000 barrels per stream day (bpsd) refinery in Ruwais, the CFP will allow ADNOC to process up to 420,000bpsd of heavier and sourer grades of crude oil.

Last month, ADNOC and ADQ have signed a joint venture (JV) agreement to create a new investment platform to fund and oversee the development of industrial projects within the planned Ruwais Derivatives Park.