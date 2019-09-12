The Arghandab Integrated Water Resources Development Project is expected to improve the availability and management of water resources in Kandahar province

Image: Increased storage capacity of the dam provides a scope for hydropower generation. Photo: Courtesy of Asian Development Bank.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $348.78m (£283m) grant to help in the development of water resources in Kandahar province through the expansion of Dahla Dam, the country’s second largest dam.

ADB said that the project is aimed at improving agricultural productivity, water resources management, energy generation, and growth outlook in Afghanistan.

ADB Central and West Asia principal natural resources and agriculture specialist Hans Woldring said: “Afghanistan has a water availability and management issue, with frequent and worsening droughts affecting the country’s agriculture outputs, people’s living standards, and economic productivity.

“Addressing the country’s water resources issue will not only improve agricultural production in Afghanistan, particularly in high-value crops, but also provide security, both in water and energy, improving the country’s economic prospects.”

The Arghandab Integrated Water Resources Development Project is expected to improve the availability and management of water resources in Kandahar province by rehabilitating and increasing the storage capacity of Dahla Dam, constructed in 1952.

Under the project, the height of the main dam will be raised, six saddle dams, spillways, and other associated structures will be constructed to increase the reservoir level by 13.6m, and restoring 9.6kms of road.

The project will increase the storage capacity of the dam from 288million cubic meters (mcm) to 782mcm

Increased storage capacity of the dam provides a scope for hydropower generation, which will be carried out by the private sector, and additional urban and industrial water supply to Kandahar City and its surroundings, using a $230m (£186m) grant from the World Bank.

Furthermore, the project would also increase reliable irrigation water supply by upgrading canals and structures and introducing monitoring and control systems to facilitate on demand water service.

ADB said in a statement: “Stable, reliable, and well-managed water resources are essential for Afghanistan, where water is scarce and highly seasonal, greatly affecting the agriculture sector.”