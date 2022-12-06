Adani Green Energy Ltd’s total operational renewable capacity now increases to 7.17 GW, including operational wind-solar hybrid capacity of ~1.4 GW at a single location

Adani Green becomes worlds largest wind solar hybrid power developer. (Credit: Maria Maltseva from Pixabay)

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewables arm of the Adani Group, has commissioned its third wind-solar hybrid power plant at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The combined operational generation capacity of this newly commissioned hybrid power plant is 450 MW. The plant has Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with SECI at Rs 2.67/kwh for 25 years.

This new hybrid power plant, consisting of 420 MW solar and 105 MW wind plants, has been implemented with cutting edge technology. With this hybrid plant, Adani Green Energy now has the largest operational hybrid power generation capacity of 1,440 MW.

Earlier, in May 2022, AGEL had operationalized India’s first hybrid power plant of 390 MW. This was followed by the commissioning, in September 2022, of the world’s largest co-located hybrid power plant of 600 MW. Both these hybrid energy generation assets are located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

With the successful commissioning of this 450 MW plant, AGEL now has a total operational generation capacity of ~7.17 GW. This also makes AGEL the world’s largest wind-solar hybrid power farm developer.

The newly commissioned 450 MW hybrid power plant is housed in AGEL’s subsidiary, Adani Solar Energy Jaisalmer One Private Ltd.

Source: Company Press Release