ACWA Power and Bapco to advance Saudi-Bahrain solar partnership

The partners will jointly develop a solar power facility with a targeted generation capacity of up to 2.8GW. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.com.

ACWA Power and Bapco Energies have signed a joint development agreement (JDA) to advance the Saudi Arabia-Bahrain solar power partnership.

The agreement aims to develop a 2.8GW solar power plant in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, integrated with large-scale battery energy storage, supporting both countries’ clean energy goals.

The announcement was made during the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council meeting held this month.

The solar power plant is expected to be delivered in multiple phases and all electricity generated by the plant will be delivered to Bapco Energies’ load centre located in Bahrain.

This will support Bahrain’s national energy requirements and accelerate its shift towards renewable energy.

ACWA Power vice-chair and managing director Raad Al Saady said: “This joint agreement with Bapco Energies is a testament to the strong bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and our shared commitment to a sustainable and secure energy future.

“The project aligns not only with [Saudi Arabia’s] Vision 2030 but also with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and its national ambitions to expand clean energy and accelerate its net-zero pathway.

“We take this opportunity to extend our sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Energy in Saudi Arabia for its continued guidance. ACWA Power is proud to help advance a project that strengthens regional energy security and accelerates the shift to renewable power.”

The project is also expected to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s role as an energy export hub and is part of Bapco Energies’ commitment to the Bahrain National Energy Strategy.

The strategy also aims to diversify the national energy mix to include renewables, and ensure secure and competitive access to energy.

Bapco Energies group CEO Mark Thomas said: “This agreement marks another important milestone in our journey towards energy diversification and regional collaboration.

“By working alongside ACWA Power, Bapco Energies is taking a bold step to ensure long-term energy security for the Kingdom of Bahrain while unlocking the power of renewables.”

By facilitating cross-border clean energy flow, the JDA is said to deepen energy partnerships across the Gulf Cooperation Council.

In September, the Ministry of Energy of Syria and ACWA Power entered into a JDA to explore the potential development of around 2.5GW of solar and wind energy projects in the country.