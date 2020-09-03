The companies will jointly provide a fully integrated offshore wind turbine (O&M) services for the project

Acteon, Siemens Gamesa collaborate on Coastal Virginia offshore wind project. (Credit: Acteon Group.)

Acteon, a marine and subsea solutions provider, has agreed to partner with Spanish wind turbine-maker Siemens Gamesa for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project.

Under the deal, both the companies will jointly provide a fully integrated offshore wind turbine operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the project, which is said to be the first offshore wind project installed in US Federal waters.

The partners will work together to completely optimise the wind turbine service and balance of plant O&M work scopes to provide integrated asset management services at the 12MW project.

Acteon said that the partnership will allow Siemens Gamesa to optimise the use of required vessels, while reducing the amount of downtime for the turbine.

The wind turbines manufacturer will use its own technicians to perform the above water Balance of Plant inspections and Acteon will support the subsea general visual, marine growth and anode inspection.

The low-logistics inspection class remotely operated vehicle, Seatronics VALOR, will be used to provide a complete overview of the structural integrity of the asset.

The first power at Coastal Virginia offshore wind project is expected to be generated shortly

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Offshore Operations Americas head Michael Hughes said: “By delivering the full O&M package, we provide numerous benefits such as a streamlined and optimized maintenance plan during the most ideal weather periods, full utilization of the project’s existing O&M workforce and more efficiently share the projects logistical assets across these work scopes.”

Owned by Dominion Energy, the Coastal Virginia offshore wind project is located about 43.5 km offshore.

Acteon said that both Siemens Gamesa SWT-6.0-154 offshore wind turbines are installed, with first power expected to be generated soon.

Recently, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has been awarded turbines supply contract for 325MW of wind projects, to be located in Texas in the US.