The project has the capacity to process up to 320t/h of clay. Credit: Yes058 Montree Nanta/Shutterstock.com.

The Environmental Assessment Commission of Chile’s Biobío Region has unanimously approved the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for Aclara Resources’ Penco Module ionic clay project.

The approval includes the issuance of an environmental qualification resolution (RCA), which authorises Aclara and its partner Grupo CAP to proceed with the project under specific conditions and commitments developed during the environmental evaluation.

This process began with Aclara submitting documentation in June 2024.

It included technical reviews by government agencies, public participation and an indigenous consultation.

According to the company, it responded to more than 700 technical observations during the evaluation and considered in excess of 1,000 citizen comments submitted by 255 participants.

The information provided also noted that the company engaged regularly with authorities, local communities and other interested parties throughout the review.

These consultations led to additional measures being incorporated into the project to address areas such as biodiversity, water resources and the impact on neighbouring communities.

After the Environmental Assessment Commission’s unanimous approval, the Environmental Assessment Service is expected to complete the administrative steps required to issue the RCA.

Once this process is finished, the resolution will be published on the Environmental Impact Assessment System electronic platform, formally confirming the project’s environmental approval and making the administrative decision accessible to the public.

The Penco Module comprises three clay extraction areas, a processing facility, storage units, supporting infrastructure and internal roads.

The facility is designed with the capacity to process up to 320 tonnes per hour (t/h) of clay, producing super-pure rare earth carbonate.

Work continues on the project’s feasibility study, which is expected to conclude in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Aclara plans to focus on detailed engineering, procurement, early-stage works and the start of construction throughout 2027.

The company anticipates commissioning activities will begin by mid-2028, contingent on progress towards these milestones.

Aclara executive vice-president Jose Augusto Palma said: “This approval marks a transformative milestone for the Penco Module and for Aclara’s vision of developing a sustainable source of heavy rare earths outside China.

“It is the result of years of rigorous technical work, constructive engagement with local communities and stakeholders, and a thorough environmental review process carried out by the Chilean authorities.”

In September last year, Aclara announced plans to invest $1.3bn (1.19tn pesos) across rare earth mines in South America and processing plants in the US.