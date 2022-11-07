The Stubbo solar project is expected to generate clean and renewable electricity to power over 185,000 average Australian households

ACEN Australia to fully proceed with the Stubbo solar project in NSW. (Credit: Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay)

ACEN Australia has taken a final investment decision (FID) on the 400MW Stubbo solar project in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, enabling it to fully proceed with the project.

The company is also said to have signed key contracts pertaining to the solar power project.

The FID follows a connection agreement signed with Australia-based infrastructure and energy services provider Lumea and the awarding of a photovoltaic (PV) module supply contract.

Last September, ACEN Australia’s parent company ACEN announced an A$800m ($517.3m) commitment for the Stubbo solar project.

The project will be built within the Central-West Orana renewable energy zone in the Mid-Western Regional Council region. It will be linked to the available 330kV network between Wollar and Wellington.

The Stubbo solar project is expected to generate clean and renewable electricity to power over 185,000 average Australian households.

ACEN Australia CEO Anton Rohner said: “ACEN Australia is pleased to kick off the construction of the Stubbo solar farm. This will be ACEN Australia’s second 400 MW solar farm following the construction of New England Solar which is currently being commissioned.

“Again we have been able to close and commit to a project on a merchant basis and, in the case of Stubbo, do this on our balance sheet.”

The development permit for the project also contains provisions for a 200MWh battery energy storage system, enabling the project to be adapted later for dispatching electricity during peak hours and offer crucial grid stability services.

The Stubbo solar project was issued development consent in June 2021 by the NSW Government’s Department of Planning and Environment. It is anticipated to provide up to 400 jobs during construction.

The construction of the solar project is scheduled to begin in late 2022.

For the construction activities to start, the company has issued a notice to proceed for the road works to site to the council.