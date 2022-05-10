The wind farm complex comprises two wind farms, the 923MW MacIntyre and the 103MW Karara, and represents A$2bn ($1.4bn) of investment

Acciona Energia’s MacIntyre wind farm in Australia. (Credit: ACCIONA)

ACCIONA Energía, a subsidiary of Acciona, has commenced the construction of the MacIntyre wind farm complex in Australia, with a total capacity of 1,026MW.

The wind farm complex comprises two wind farms, the 923MW MacIntyre and the 103MW Karara, and represents A$2bn ($1.4bn) of investment.

The MacIntyre wind farm is owned by ACCIONA Energía and Ark Energy with 70% and 30% stakes respectively, while Karara is owned by Queensland-based public utility CleanCo.

The complex is planned to feature 180 of the new-generation Delta 4000 series turbines, with 5.7MW power rating, supplied by the German manufacturer Nordex.

ACCIONA Energía aims to complete the construction in 2024, with an ongoing project acceleration plan to mitigate the impact of Covid19 pandemic on the construction.

The wind farm complex is anticipated to generate clean electricity that is adequate to power nearly 700,000 homes.

Also, it is expected to offset around 3 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum, contributing to Queensland’s decarbonization goals.

Upon completion, the MacIntyre wind farm will be operated by ACCIONA Energía, and the Karara wind farm by CleanCo.

According to the company, the MacIntyre wind farm will become its largest wind farm and will triple its renewable production capacity in Australia.

ACCIONA Energía is a Spanish company engaged in developing renewable energy projects.

Earlier this year, the company has is started its first project in Peru with the construction of a 131.1MW wind farm in San Juan de Marcona, in the Ica region.

The company has placed a turbine order with Nordex for 23 of its Delta4000 series N163/5.X wind turbines for the Peruvian wind farm project.

Last year, Acciona Energias has signed an agreement to acquire roughly 850MW of wind projects in Brazil, in order to enter the country’s renewable energy market.

The company has signed agreements with Brazilian developer Casa dos Ventos, to purchase the Sento Se I and II wind projects, and invest €800m in the development of the two wind farms.