Spanish project developer Acciona Energía has awarded a turbine order for 131MW San Juan de Marcona wind farm in Peru to Nordex.

Nordex will be required to deliver 23 of its N163/5.X wind turbines from the Delta4000 series for the wind farm.

The wind farm is being developed near the coastal town of San Juan de Marcona in the south western part of the country.

Wind turbines to be delivered by Nordex will feature a rotor diameter of 163m. Furthermore, the turbines on tubular steel towers will have a hub height of 148m.

Nordex Group intends to commission the wind turbines by the end of next year.

Acciona Energía will take responsibility for transportation and building the wind farm at the site.

In February, Acciona Energía announced its plans to invest $180m in the San Juan de Marcona wind farm.

The wind facility will be connected to the National Interconnected Electric System (SEIN) via a 33km 220kV transmission line.

This line will be constructed as part of the wind project.

This facility will be capable of annually producing 608GWh of wind energy, which will cater to the power requirements of 478,000 households.

The project is projected to annually offset around 275,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

This is the third order for Nordex Group in Peru.

In 2018, Nordex completed the first wind farm with 132MW capacity in Peru. Currently, another wind facility with 177MW capacity is under construction phase.