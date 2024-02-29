The Mero 3 FPSO – to be named Marechal Duque de Caxias – will be installed in the Mero Field development, 180 kilometres off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the deepwater Santos Basi

ABL appointed tow master to Mero 3 voyage. (Credit: ABL Group)

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has been awarded a contract by POSH Projects Pte. Ltd. to act as tow master to support and supervise the towage of the Mero 3 FPSO from Yantai, China, to Brazilian waters.

Once in Brazil. The Mero 3 FPSO – to be named Marechal Duque de Caxias – will be installed in the Mero Field development, 180 kilometres off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the deepwater Santos Basin.

As part of its scope of work, ABL’s operations in Singapore will provide a tow master to act as client representative throughout the 12,108 nautical mile towage. The tow master will supervise and ensure that all marine operations in the leadup and sailaway from Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard are carried out in-line with approved recommendations and procedural documentation.

“The towage of a 270-metre long FPSO with a gross tonnage of 150 thousand is a complex procedure. ABL’s vast marine experience across all types of marine operations globally in combination with our in-house multi-disciplinary engineering competence, makes us the right partner for such a project.” Phong Chong Hui, ABL’s Country Manager in Singapore

The sail-away from China is planned for end-February 2024, subject to necessary weather permits.

ABL provides a wide range of energy and marine consultancy services to support projects and assets in renewables, maritime and oil and gas predominantly from FEED and construction to operations and decommissioning phases. Services include the provision of client representatives across a wide range of project types, including in geotechnical surveys, rig inspections and operations, DP trials, cable and subsea development, vessel design, and marine casualty management.

“Our client representative offering helps ensure that safety and quality standards are adhered to throughout the most complex procedures, mitigating unforeseen risk and cost impacting the bottom line of a project.” Simon Healy, ABL’s Regional Managing Director for the Asia Pacific region

Source: Company Press Release