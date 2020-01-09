The company will be responsible for the construction of distribution lines for the lithium extraction plant that Minera EXAR owns in the northwest of the country.

Abengoa wins electricity distribution work contract. (Credit: Pixabay/analogicus)

Abengoa, the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors, has been selected by the company Minera EXAR SA, dedicated to the extraction of lithium, for the construction of supply lines to pumps for extraction of raw material from a plant that is being built in the Salar de Cauchari-Olaroz, province from Jujuy, in the northwest of the country.

Abengoa will be responsible for the procurement of resources, materials and the equipment necessary for the construction of 50 km of lines in 13.2 kV that will feed the raw material extraction pumps for lithium extraction and their respective transformer stations. Likewise, the scope of the project includes the supply of a lime plant and other facilities related to the process that Minera EXAR develops in the Salar de Cauchari.

This new contract strengthens the market’s trust in Abengoa and reinforces the company’s leading position in the electrical infrastructures market locally and globally. Abengoa has been present in Argentina for 50 years and has undertaken major projects in all of the sectors in which it operates, mainly in the area of power transmission and distribution.

Source: Company Press Release